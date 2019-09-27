Home Cities Delhi

BJP plans grand reception for PM Modi's return from UNGA

A meeting of a group of BJP leaders was held on September 26 morning to discuss the planning and arrangements to be made for the reception on September 28.

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to accord a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his return from his seven-day visit to United States, where he attended the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, on Saturday. 

Party leaders, aware of the discussions for the event, said that the party has decided to mobilise its workers in large numbers, who will stand along the routes near the prime minister’s office residence to greet him.  

“A grand reception is planned for the Prime Minister. We are expecting 50,000 people to reach to receive him. People and party workers belonging to different ethnic groups and communities are being invited to be a part of the event. They will all be present in their traditional attire and will also be carrying traditional musical instruments to welcome the PM,” said a Delhi BJP leader.

Neelkant Bakshi, head of media relations of Delhi BJP confirmed the development. “The president of the state unit Manoj Tiwari, general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, national general secretary of BJP Arun Singh, and Delhi co-incharge Tarun Chugh were present in the meeting held to decide the programme. People will remain present on the 2-3 km long stretch to welcome Modiji,” he said. 

The PM’s US visit included multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings and also an address to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Texas.

The prime minister will be addressing the UN general assembly tonight where he will reportedly focus his speech on climate change and the fight against terrorism. He is expected to return to India after the address and will be greeted by senior BJP leaders including state party chief Tiwari.

