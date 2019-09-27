Home Cities Delhi

Congress' Lilothia moves SC, seeks to pray at Guru Ravidas site

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on August 10, following an apex court order.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress working President Rajesh Lilothia has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to pray at the Guru Ravidas Temple here until reconstruction and restoration of the idols at the holy site .

Lilothia, a former MLA, has filed an application seeking to implead as a party in the ongoing petition filed by former Haryana Congress unit chief Ashok Tanwar seeking reconstruction of the Guru Ravidas Temple in the protected land of Tughlaqabad forest area.

In his plea, Lilothia has pleaded for allowing him to pray at the holy site until the Guru Ravidas Temple is reconstructed. He has also sought directions to the concerned authority to restore the idols at the holy site.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10, following an apex court order.

Emphasising the argument that the demolition was a violation of the apex court order, Lilothia has also sought to initiate contempt action against the concerned authority for desecrating the holy site.

"That purportedly the demolition of the Guru Ravidas Temple was done on August 10, under the directions of this Court. It is submitted that the Court had said, 'Let the premises be vacated by tomorrow and the structure be removed by the DDA with the help of the police'.

"However, it is noteworthy to mention that the order dated August 9 nowhere directs for the demolition of the temple," the Congress leader said in his plea.

The plea filed by advocate Roshan Santhalia told the Supreme Court that Lilothia has immense faith in Saint Guru Ravidas, as well as the holy site at which Guru Ravidas had himself lived.

Stressing enforcement of his right to worship at the holy site, Lilothia informed the top court that the temple at Tughlaqbad was not a part of the list of unauthorized religious places in Delhi, citing the Delhi government's documents on unauthorised religious places.

He also said that the Guru Ravidas Temple was historical as the land was allotted by Sultan Sikander Lodhi to Guru Ravidas himself in 1509.

"The demolition of this sacred temple has hurt crores of followers across the countries, who were never informed by the authorities before this demolition," read the plea, which added that apart from carrying out demolition, the DDA officials have also taken away the idols and dried out the holy pond.

"It is rather surprising that the holy pond was dried out, which was not having any unauthorized construction and also not violative of norms for notified forests. It is submitted that these actions are without any authority," the petitioner said.

Lilothia said that the removal of idols and the desecration and destruction of the temple has anguished crores of Guru Ravidas followers, and he himself, as an ardent follower, is deeply hurt.

He also pleaded that the idols and the pond must immediately be restored at the holy site by the DDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Congress working President Rajesh Lilothia Guru Ravidas Temple
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp