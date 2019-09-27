Home Cities Delhi

JNU, IIT-Delhi come together for research

The main objectives of this MoU are to recognize each other’s strengths and cooperate in research, education and technology developments.

Published: 27th September 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday signed a MoU with Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi, enabling access to each other’s libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities.

In a statement, JNU said the Memorandum of Understanding “will not only bring two institutes together but will enormously benefit teaching, research and technology development of social and national importance”.

The main objectives of this MoU are to recognize each other’s strengths and cooperate in research, education and technology developments in the disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences, the statement read.

“JNU administration is committed to working together with IIT-D in establishing joint ventures with special emphasis on disaster research and a comprehensive study of Northeastern regions of India,” it said.

“He (JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar) emphasized that JNU has already established the Special Centre for North Eastern Studies and a Special Centre for Disaster Research. Research in these areas will generate much input for policies and governmental programmes,” it said. 

IIT-Delhi has crowd-sourced money from alumni donors to establish a Chair in the name of distinguished faculty member Anshul Kumar, Kumar retired in July 2018 after serving the Institute for over 44 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU IIT IIT Delhi
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp