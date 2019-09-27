JNU, IIT-Delhi come together for research

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday signed a MoU with Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi, enabling access to each other’s libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities.

In a statement, JNU said the Memorandum of Understanding “will not only bring two institutes together but will enormously benefit teaching, research and technology development of social and national importance”.

The main objectives of this MoU are to recognize each other’s strengths and cooperate in research, education and technology developments in the disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences, the statement read.

“JNU administration is committed to working together with IIT-D in establishing joint ventures with special emphasis on disaster research and a comprehensive study of Northeastern regions of India,” it said.



“He (JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar) emphasized that JNU has already established the Special Centre for North Eastern Studies and a Special Centre for Disaster Research. Research in these areas will generate much input for policies and governmental programmes,” it said.

IIT-Delhi has crowd-sourced money from alumni donors to establish a Chair in the name of distinguished faculty member Anshul Kumar, Kumar retired in July 2018 after serving the Institute for over 44 years.