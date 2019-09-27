Safety nod to Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro project is well and truly on track, with Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg giving his nod on Thursday after reviewing the safety parameters.

“The CMRS has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 4.295 km long Dwarka - Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro,” Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said.



This section, colour-coded as the Grey Line, will comprise three stations — Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh.

“The exact date for the commencement of operations on the Grey Line would be communicated soon,” Dayal said.

Work is already on to further extend the Dwarka-Najafgarh section by another 1.18 kilometres, till Dhansa stand, and it is scheduled to be completed by December, 2020. When the Grey line opens, Dwarka metro station on the Blue Line would be converted into an interchange station, affording connectivity to Najafgarh, further south-west to the city.