Home Cities Delhi

Safety nod to Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro in Delhi

This section, colour-coded as the Grey Line, will comprise three stations — Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. 

Published: 27th September 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

When the Grey line opens, Dwarka metro station on the Blue Line would be converted into an interchange station. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dwarka-Najafgarh Metro project is well and truly on track, with Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg giving his nod on Thursday after reviewing the safety parameters.

“The CMRS has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 4.295 km long Dwarka - Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro,” Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said.

This section, colour-coded as the Grey Line, will comprise three stations — Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. 

“The exact date for the commencement of operations on the Grey Line would be communicated soon,” Dayal said.

Work is already on to further extend the Dwarka-Najafgarh section by another 1.18 kilometres, till Dhansa stand, and it is scheduled to be completed by December, 2020. When the Grey line opens, Dwarka metro station on the Blue Line would be converted into an interchange station, affording connectivity to Najafgarh, further south-west to the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro DMRC
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp