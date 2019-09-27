Satyagraha against plastic: Delhi spins a new chapter in sustainable lifestyle

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Select CityWalk will organise Satyagraha Against Plastic, beginning September 28.



Theatre group Jazba through its street plays along with Malviya Nagar-based NGO Aarohan as well as New Delhi Institute of Management, Tughlaqabad, have been roped in to educate the public on the importance of adopting sustainable lifestyle.

The mall will display an installation of Mahatma Gandhi urging people to give up plastic. Around 20 expert artisans will educate and encourage visitors to try their hand at spinning their own yarn, with around 150 charkhas being on display. This activity will be done in association with the Pearl Academy.



A special pop-up market Life Sans Plastic will generate awareness about non-plastic and environment-friendly viable alternatives that one can adopt in their daily life instead of depending upon plastics.



NGO Aarohan will present a small street play on the harmful effects of plastic in the Jamun Park area outside the mall.

“We have involved a small group of underprivileged children who are associated with us,” says Ankit Gupta, a student at Fortune Institute of International Business, Vasant Vihar, who is training these children along with two of his collegemates, Dipika Kumari and Tarun Kashyap.



Theatre group Jazba will present a play titled Badlav Ki Ore highlighting how in the process of evolution, humans adopted plastic to make their life easy but now have ended up getting dumped in a sea of plastic.



“We will also talk about how this menace can be tackled,” says play director Yogesh Kumar.



On October 2, a fashion show celebrating Khadi will be organised by Pearl Academy, showcasing the best versions of khadi in contemporary silhouettes and urging people to go for sustainable fashion by adopting handloom.

The mall premises will have stalls selling non-plastic items created by NGOs – Goonj, Chero and Trash to Cash – as well as art against plastic on earthen pots by Art Khafism. Further, cloth bags will be given to the visitors.

The mall will also put up a ‘signature wall’ wherein people can write down their pledge to discard plastic and sign.

“We all know, PM Modi has pitched for launching a ‘new mass movement’ against single-use plastic. He is going to call for a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups, small bottles, straws and some types of sachets on October 2, which is must to reduce the pollution-causing, single-use plastic,” says Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select CityWalk.

“This programme is our bit towards spreading awareness about the harm caused by single-use plastic and contribute towards conserving environment,” he says, adding, “Let’s all try to eliminate plastic from our lives and contribute towards leaving a cleaner and healthier planet for future generations.”

From September 28 to October 2