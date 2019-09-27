Home Cities Delhi

Two men rob bank customers at gunpoint in Delhi

The two criminals entered the bank with firearms and looted Rs 8,89,000 from the customers in the bank at gunpoint and ran away, police said. 

Published: 27th September 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the two men, who robbed a bank in east Delhi’s Shahdara area on Thursday, was caught while trying to flee the spot after stealing cash, police said. 

The incident was reported around 4 pm at Central Bank of India in the Farsh Bazaar area.

The two criminals entered the bank with firearms and looted Rs 8,89,000 from the customers in the bank at gunpoint and ran away, police said. 

“The active beat staff along with the PCR with support of the public nabbed one accused and the entire amount was recovered along with the country made firearm with bullets and a knife,” police said, adding that the vehicle — a motorcycle — used in commission of crime has also been seized.

On preliminary enquiry, it has been revealed that two accused started from Amroha Railway station, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night with the intention to commit the crime as they were in a desperate need of money. 

They reached at Bhaita Railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Loni and stayed there overnight. 

On Thursday, morning the two started from Bhaita Railway station on a motorcycle and headed towards Farsh Bazaar. 

After committing the crime, while the duo were trying to escape, one of the accused — Vikas, who hails from Dhanora village in Uttar Pradesh — was nabbed by the policemen who were on duty in the Farsh Bazaar area with barricades put in the way.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahdara Delhi Crimes
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp