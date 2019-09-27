Two men rob bank customers at gunpoint in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the two men, who robbed a bank in east Delhi’s Shahdara area on Thursday, was caught while trying to flee the spot after stealing cash, police said.



The incident was reported around 4 pm at Central Bank of India in the Farsh Bazaar area.



The two criminals entered the bank with firearms and looted Rs 8,89,000 from the customers in the bank at gunpoint and ran away, police said.

“The active beat staff along with the PCR with support of the public nabbed one accused and the entire amount was recovered along with the country made firearm with bullets and a knife,” police said, adding that the vehicle — a motorcycle — used in commission of crime has also been seized.



On preliminary enquiry, it has been revealed that two accused started from Amroha Railway station, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night with the intention to commit the crime as they were in a desperate need of money.

They reached at Bhaita Railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Loni and stayed there overnight.



On Thursday, morning the two started from Bhaita Railway station on a motorcycle and headed towards Farsh Bazaar.



After committing the crime, while the duo were trying to escape, one of the accused — Vikas, who hails from Dhanora village in Uttar Pradesh — was nabbed by the policemen who were on duty in the Farsh Bazaar area with barricades put in the way.