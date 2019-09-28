54-year old man shot dead in public in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old man was shot at in full public view, in North-East Delhi’s Brahmpuri area on Thursday, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the CCTV footage released by the Police, at least two rounds of bullets were fired at the man identified as Mohammad Hasan. Hasan ended up sustaining a gunshot injury to his back.

“A PCR call was received in PS New Usmanpur around 6 pm regarding a firing incident in Gali No. 18, Brahampuri. The police team immediately rushed to the spot. The injured man was immediately taken to GTB Hospital from where he was shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj,” police said. Police have now identified the attacker.

Police said that during initial investigation it has been revealed that both the injured and the accused are residents of the same village in Bulandshahr, UP. “The two have a history of enmity back in their village. Today’s incident seems to be the fallout of this enmity. A case is being registered and the investigation is being taken up,” police said.