AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi accused of beating official gets bail

Published: 28th September 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi. ( Photo | Twitter )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi was granted anticipatory bail by a Delhi court for allegedly assaulting an MCD official earlier this month.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while granting relief, noted that the accused had already joined the investigation and the statement of the witnesses had already been recorded.

The court also noted that the apprehension of threat to the complainant and the witnesses was not supported by any material.

“I am of the view that no useful purpose will be served by the arrest of Tripathi and by keeping him in custody. Accordingly, it is directed that in the event of his arrest, Tripathi shall be released on bail on furnishing the personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount,” the judge said.

Tripathi has been directed by the court to join the investigation as and when required by the Investigating Officer.

The court even rejected the contention of Delhi police that Tripathi was involved in similar incidents earlier, based on which his application should be rejected, saying that the accused was never convicted for such an offence before.

According to the complainant, Ravinder Kumar Gupta, an MCD sanitary inspector, the politician and his supporters obstructed him from doing his official duty while he was monitoring the cleaning works in Azadpur area on September 5 and assaulted him. In his application before the court, Tripathi said however that he was “unwarrantedly persecuted and maligned by inept officials.”

“Complainant (Gupta), with a view to create a smoke screen and evade disciplinary action against him called up the workers of the rival parties and some other henchmen to gather at the spot to browbeat and heckle the applicant,” Tripathi said in his application.

(With PTI inputs)

