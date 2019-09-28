Home Cities Delhi

Check out Gurgaon’s new gastronomic haunt

Even though it was at the back of beyond for people commuting from Delhi, a visit to 32 Milestone was a moment to embrace.

Published: 28th September 2019

32 Avenue, previously 32 Milstone. ( Photo | Nandini Bansal )

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Even though it was at the back of beyond for people commuting from Delhi, a visit to 32 Milestone was a moment to embrace. It had a massive amusement zone packed with games, a go-karting track, a bungee trampoline (a recreation ahead of its time), a shooting range and an occasional entertainer engaging children and adults alike.

And then, this vivacious place began gathering dust until one day when the roaring cheers and euphoric faces weren’t heard or seen anymore.

It sank into oblivion. But this year, like a Phoenix that rose from the ashes to reclaim its splendour, 32 Milestone, now 32 Avenue, has enrobed itself in a swanky garb to become a statement in Gurgaon’s glitzy neighbourhood.

Snazzy watering holes, attractive multi-cuisine restaurants, dessert cafes, a sophisticated Jazz bar, an escape room, a standalone plant-based cafe, a pet-friendly coffee shop, all make this new district lively again.

The old place was established in 1990 when Gurgaon was still a suburban township. But even in its humble stance, it was a charming place. Food options were limited but satisfying. Lines for games were long but worth it.

32nd Milestone was a pioneer of the ‘hub style’ destination concept we see being embraced today through properties such as Cyber Hub and Aerocity. The only difference between the old 32nd and the new one now is that the latter is an enormous gastronomic hub.

“Special consideration has been placed to cuisine curation to ensure that no one eats into the other’s business. There is a wood fire pizza place called Como, a Malaysian one with Mallacca, The Potbelly Divine For Bihari food, Carnatic Café with South Indian, Sandhouse Café with burgers and a lot more,” says director Udit Kukreja.

The central pathway is now cobbled. The old lights have been replaced by Kensington lamp post. There is an elegant wood hedge skirting the lawns, and two vintage cars to chauffeur guests from the parking lot to the food stops along the 1,40,000 sqft area.

Even back in the day, it offered a handful of culinary options but nothing close to the choices today. “That was a time when Gurgaon had nothing except Shama Restaurant by HTDC in the old town, Balaji, Shyam and Rewari Sweets in old Sadar Bazar.

32nd Milestone offered a sit down dining experience in which caught on with people from all over,” says Mamta Sharma, MD, adding, “It de facto turned into a boutique hotel due to government regulations of the day which allowed a liquor licence only to hotels for their bar and restaurants, prompting an addition of 50-odd rooms to the inventory but this year, all that has changed into something bigger and better.”

An old story with a new chapter makes this book worth a read.
32nd Avenue: Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

