DDC joins hands with Harvard, World Bank to study free bus rides for women in Delhi

The research design will use primary data collected from a sample of approximately 800 women living across Delhi.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:23 AM

The research team will also collect data on bus ridership separately based on gender through direct observation in selected bus stops throughout Delhi. (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), the think-tank of Delhi Government is collaborating with a research team from Ivy League varsity - Harvard University and World Bank to study ‘Free Bus Travel for Women’ policy’s impact on safety and mobility of women.

“It is a unique opportunity for the Delhi government and DDC to study the short and long-term impacts of the Free Bus Travel for Women scheme. This is a first-of-its-kind policy experiment in the world and what we learn in Delhi could have implications not just for other Indian cities, but, cities abroad as well. It is a matter of privilege that some of the world’s topmost researchers have shown interest in studying this scheme of Delhi government and we will provide any support needed for the conduct of the study,” said Jasmine Shah, the Vice-Chairman of the DDC.

The data will be collected through an initial household baseline survey as well as repeated telephone surveys before and after the launch of the policy. The data will include a travel diary as well as questions on observed and experienced incidents related to women safety in public transport.

The research team will also collect data on bus ridership separately based on gender through direct observation in selected bus stops throughout Delhi, both before and after the policy is implemented.

