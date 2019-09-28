Delhi court provides protection provided to former DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Ankiv Baisoya, who stepped down as Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president and is facing criminal proceedings for furnishing a fake degree for admission to the university.

Justice Suresh Kait granted the interim relief till December 12, the next date of hearing in the matter, Baisoya’s lawyers, Salman Hashmi and Zeeshan Hashmi said.



The court on Thursday had asked Baisoya to disclose the contact details of the person or people who had given him the fake degree and marksheet to enrol to the varsity.

The court was hearing Baisoya’s plea challenging a trial court decision rejecting his application for an anticipatory bail in the case.



Earlier, the Delhi Police had opposed Baisoya’s appeal, saying he had not cooperated with them during the investigation by not furnishing the contact details of the individual who had provided him with the fake documents.

Police had booked Baisoya for the alleged offences of cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code on a complaint filed by the varisty after it came to know about the fake degree.



Baisoya had claimed that he had graduated from the Thiruvalluvar University, which had denied the same after a query was posed by the Delhi University.



(With PTI inputs)