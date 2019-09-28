Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police files charge sheet against Gautam Gambhir, others in cheating case

Over 50 flat buyers have filed a complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad in 2011 but it did not take off.

Gautam Gambhir: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir was reprimanded by the EC for conducting a rally in East Delhi without permission. The former India opener is contesting on a BJP ticket from East Delhi parliamentary constituency where he is pitted against Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

Gautam Gambhir (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a city court against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.

Gambhir, a BJP MP, was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt Ltd and H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.

In its charge sheet, the police alleged that "the developers executed Builder Buyer Agreement with the victims in June-July, 2014 even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan on June 6, 2013.v Developers have been demanding and collecting money from the victims unauthorizedly even after June 23, 2013."

"Investors have been deliberately kept in dark about the litigations involving hr proposed site of land. Authorities cancelled the sanction/ approval etc. for the project on April 15, 2015, due to default of payments of requisite licence fees etc. and non-compliance of other formalities," the final report said.

Besides Gambhir and the firm, the charge sheet also includes the name its other promoters -- Mukesh Khurana, Gautam Mehra and Babita Khurana -- as accused.

The report was filed under various sections, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), of the IPC.

The complainants have alleged that "the project was extensively promoted and advertised and Gambhir, as the brand ambassador, helped in attracting and inviting buyers to invest in the project."

