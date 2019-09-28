Home Cities Delhi

Ex-home guards to be marshals on Delhi buses to ensure women safety

Former home guards would be tasked with ensuring women safety in public buses, the chief minister announced after holding a meeting at his residence.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi government received 25 of the promised 1,000 new cluster buses in August | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced deployment of 5,500 marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

The deployment of marshals in buses would start from Diwali.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister urged the former home guards, who are to be hired as marshals, to ensure protection of women riders with utmost sincerity.The chorus for this move has been building since the heinous gang rape and murder of a physiotherapy intern in a bus on December 16, 2012.

“The Delhi government will seek an application for marshals by advertising in newspapers within 2-3 days. The first priority will be given to home guards who have served for three years. Those who have served for two years will then be chosen,” a statement said.

Quoting official data, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said there are 5,000 home guards who were recently let go.

“All 5,000 of them are expected to be deployed as marshals in buses. They would only have to provide their certificates attesting to age and experience,” Jain said.

Jain said the process of recruitment would be completed before Diwali. Addressing former home guards, who arrived at his residence, the CM said, “I hope you will work sincerely to ensure safety of women on buses. If a woman is harassed, it is your responsibility to thwart the culprits and turn them over to the police.”The marshals would be deployed in two shifts.

