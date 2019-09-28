Home Cities Delhi

Exhibition showcasing the Siachen struggle in Delhi

Baptist Coelho’s ongoing exhibition in Sonipat, titled Body Automation, offers a comprehensive view of the living conditions in the difficult terrain.

Published: 28th September 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

The instrumental version of the National Anthem, composed by AR Rahman which features Indian soldiers at Siachen Glacier, surely leaves the viewers with goosebumps.

But it is still a minute introduction to life at the highest battlefield of the world, where soldiers are stationed as high as 22,000ft.

Baptist Coelho’s ongoing exhibition in Sonipat, titled Body Automation, offers a comprehensive view of the living conditions in the difficult terrain.

With photographs, installations, videos and mixed media works, the show brings in first-hand accounts of soldiers and porters living in Siachen.

The artist performance brings us face-to-face with the experiences of Indian soldiers, on their food habits, sent to Europe during World War 1.  

In Siachen, Captain Sachin Bali had lost a part of his fingers and toes to the frostbite during a 16-hour rescue operation. Coelho, who interviewed him for the research, says, “Sachin told me about his urge to see colours in the white stretch of land and how he used to look at the colourful packaging of any product to fulfil this urge.”

Artworks by (inset) artist Baptist Coelho, (Above) I long to see some colour and (left) Attempts to Contain

After the interaction, Coelho researched the hallucinating effects of looking at the snow-covered field for a long time.

“I came up with, I long to see some colour, an installation that features a rucksack filled with photo frames without a picture. I wanted to depict the idea that how we start imagining a picture, once we see a blank frame. Maybe something similar happens to people living in Siachen as they look at the white landscape around them.”

It was his artwork created in 2007, titled 537 featuring 537 white gauge bandages, that made him research his subject in a detailed manner. According to writer Davide Allison, “The number of bandages add up to a total length of one mile and represent the Siachen Glacier, which is 47 miles long.”

In Coelho’s opinion, this one artwork was not sufficient to bring fore the entire narrative of the land.” The artist hence decided to work with the objects that have been marked their presence on the land.

A photograph, titled Tsering Puntsog #1, is named after a porter who shared his struggles with the artist. It showcases Puntsog’s house, depicting sacks of flour attached with the equipment the Ladakhi porters carry on their back.

The artist also had his fair share of challenges while researching in the region. He says, “I often encounter questions like, ‘Why are you here?’ ‘Where are you staying?’ I always carry a portfolio of my artworks, to prove the people that I am an artist.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AR Rahman
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp