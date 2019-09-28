Home Cities Delhi

From papier-mâché to salt lamps

Manjeet Kaur’s experiments in Himalayan rock salt has led to quite a fan following in Delhi

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

It was a rock salt candle stand gifted by a friend from Pakistan that fascinated her to a point she decided to fashion her own rock salt lamps.

“After a lot research, I got to know about a rock salt dealer in Khari Baoli, and procured few chunks from him. I started carving shapes from the [hardened] salt at my workshop on the third floor of a three-storey in Saket,” says Manjeet Kaur, originally a studio potter, who forayed into papier-mâché before stumbling upon this salty endeavour of handcrafted Himalayan rock lamps and candle stands, massage soaps, and powdered salt, 18 years ago.

Kaur has also curated over 25 shows for budding and upcoming artists, after completing a course in art appreciation from the National Museum. One example is her ongoing show of paintings by 19 artists titled Spectrum Blizzard at Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, on view till September 30.
 



But her Himalayan rock salt products still continue being a hit. Owing to their health benefits, they are becoming a part of health-conscious households today.

“I grew up watching my grandmother create beautiful items using postcards, split urad dal and fullers earth. It fascinated my husband, Sarnjeet Singh, an artist, who motivated me to experiement with forms,” says the science graduate from Karnal in Haryana.

Kaur now has her workshop in Meerut, where three workers trained by her over the years carve these rock salt lamps and other articles, manually and with the help of machines.

She procures truckloads of the salt – in shades of pink, peach and white – from Pakistan. Fitted with a groove on the base to support a bulb, the lamps emit a light resembling fire, and the heaviest one may weigh around 12kg.

“Small chunks are turned into soaps that can be used to massage skin. A total of 84 minerals present in the salt help curb stress and anxiety. Microwave the soap for 20 seconds and keep it on the part of your body that is aching. Doing this will relieve you from pain,” says Kaur, adding how Himalayan rock salt keep various minor and major ailments such as insomnia, migraine, sinus, bronchitis, depression and common cold at bay.

“The salt releases negative ions and destroys the positively charged ions present in the pollution. Our blood is also negatively charged. If we inhale positive (pollution), it will attract the positive ions in the body leading to health issues. But if salt lamp is kept in the room, its negative ions will cause repulsion in the veins helping in easy blood flow.”

As Kaur loves learning new things, her current fascination is antique wood. She has started collecting 200-300-year-old wood and wooden objects from Haryana for her creative experiments.
Simultaneously, she is busy readying the stocks for Diwali melas. She has come up with a heart-shaped lamp, balls in a bowl lamp, Om lamp and varieties of candle stands.

To order a Himalayan rock salt lamp,write to kaurm8049@gmail.com

