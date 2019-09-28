Home Cities Delhi

Malangs: This new platform aims to promote promising talent in Delhi

All you need to do is connect with them, and the everything will be taken care of.

Published: 28th September 2019

The promotional poster for Malangs

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Can you sing well but don’t have the means to make an album or market it? Or are you a musician with many original compositions but you don’t know who to approach and showcase your talent?

Bluenote Entertainment, a  noted name in the field of events and entertainment, has launched a platform, Malangs, to discover fresh musical talent across India. They will do this by giving you an opportunity to work collaboratively through original compositions and live performances.

All you need to do is connect with them, and the everything will be taken care of. There are no hidden costs attached, the platform is totally free for the artistes.

And there is no cap on the genres they support – from Rock to Hip Hop to Sufi, Fusion or ballads, and be it a solo singer or a band, Malangs will support one and all.

“This is purely to promote supremely gifted artistes who have no access to the right platform due to lack of resources and facilities. We will take up all kinds of artistes in the field of music, be they singers or composers, irrespective of their background or genre,” says Prashant Kumar, MD, Bluenote Entertainment.

The featured artistes on Malangs will get to make their own songs and videos with the platform besides organising live shows.

“Eventually, the platform would be driven by audience preference, and they will be able to determine which artiste they want to listen to or watch perform live. The music created by Malangs will be available to listen to via all major music streaming apps as well as YouTube and the company website,” he adds.

The first edition of Malangs, to be launched in the first week of next month, features artistes – Farid Ahmed and Umashankar.

While Ahmed is a singer who also participated on popular Zee TV show Sa Re Ga Ma, Umashankar is an emerging artiste who has been performing with his father, renowned classical pakhawaj player Pt Bhawani Shankar.

“We are beginning with singers and musicians but eventually plan to spread across different other fields as well,” says Kumar.

TAGS
Bluenote Entertainment Malangs
