Home Cities Delhi

NDMC begins revamping of two staff colonies

A basic conceptual plan by the architectural department of the MCD has been developed for both colonies as per the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Bajaj, who has been living in the colony for 50 years, noted that for the elderly who live far from the park, walking to it is a problem.

Sanjeev Bajaj, who has been living in the colony for 50 years, noted that for the elderly who live far from the park, walking to it is a problem.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has begun the work of redeveloping two staff colonies — at Azadpur and Model Town respectively, as approved by the standing committee.

“Under the North MCD, there are various underutilised properties. The standing committee recommended the private resolution to the corporation and the same was approved for redevelopment of 10 projects.

Staff colony at Azadpur and Model Town are two such sites proposed for the same,” said a report by the standing committee headed by chairperson Jai Prakash.

“We have started relocating the residents of the colony to other colonies under the civic body. Tenders haven’t been floated yet. The work will be taken up by the PSU or government bodies. In case of poor response from them, it will be given out to private buyers,” said a senior North MCD official.

A basic conceptual plan by the architectural department of the MCD has been developed for both colonies as per the Delhi Master Plan 2021. A preliminary estimate of Rs 1,373 crore for Azadpur colony and Rs 1,404 crore for Model Town colony has been arrived at.

North MCD cleared redevelopment

The redevelopment of Azadpur and Model Town staff colonies have been approved by the standing committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCD Delhi
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp