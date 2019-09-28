NDMC begins revamping of two staff colonies

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has begun the work of redeveloping two staff colonies — at Azadpur and Model Town respectively, as approved by the standing committee.

“Under the North MCD, there are various underutilised properties. The standing committee recommended the private resolution to the corporation and the same was approved for redevelopment of 10 projects.



Staff colony at Azadpur and Model Town are two such sites proposed for the same,” said a report by the standing committee headed by chairperson Jai Prakash.

“We have started relocating the residents of the colony to other colonies under the civic body. Tenders haven’t been floated yet. The work will be taken up by the PSU or government bodies. In case of poor response from them, it will be given out to private buyers,” said a senior North MCD official.



A basic conceptual plan by the architectural department of the MCD has been developed for both colonies as per the Delhi Master Plan 2021. A preliminary estimate of Rs 1,373 crore for Azadpur colony and Rs 1,404 crore for Model Town colony has been arrived at.

