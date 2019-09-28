Home Cities Delhi

Now, IIT Professors to join on contract basis for 5 and a half years

At present, assistant professors in IITs are on probation for a year but their services are rarely discontinued.

Published: 28th September 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

IITs, which are already struggling to find new talents to join them, have a mixed reaction to this rule which was designed by the ministry. (

IITs, which are already struggling to find new talents to join them, have a mixed reaction to this rule which was designed by the ministry. ( Photo | EPS )

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All entry-level teachers in India’s top technology institutes — Indian Institutes of Technology — will join only as contractual teachers for five and half years and their positions will be confirmed as associate professors only if their performance is found to be “satisfactory.”

The decision was taken in the meeting of IIT Council — the top administrative body of 23 IITs — chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday.

At present, assistant professors in IITs are on probation for a year but their services are rarely discontinued.

The new tenure track system, through which all future appointments will be made, however, will enable the institute to terminate the services of an assistant professor if it’s not happy with their performance.
 


IITs, which are already struggling to find new talents to join them, have a mixed reaction to this rule which was designed by the ministry.

“Only time will tell how this system will work out as it will put pressure on new faculty members,” an IIT director told this newspaper.

The Council also decided that an HRD committee along with Niti Aayog will be tasked to come up with a “viable” plan to ensure greater financial autonomy to these institutes.

IITs had proposed that all undergraduate and post-graduate students be charged Rs 6 lakh per year which can then be paid to them directly by the government. This would have allowed them to generate nearly one-third of their total revenues from the tuition fee.

“However, it was felt that larger consultation on this very sensitive issue is required,” a senior HRD ministry official present in the meeting said.

“More autonomy and lesser dependence on the government are important but we do not want the burden to be passed on to the students and therefore there has to be a model that suits everyone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT IIT Council
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp