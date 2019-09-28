On golf course for a better tomorrow

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

For over two decades now, he has been the country’s most prolific golfer. But before entering the arena of professional golfing, Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia, the son of a green keeper, grew up in the servants’ quarter at the Calcutta Golf Club.



He started out as a caddie in the second half of the 1980s, as he saw no other way to make it big in this field, especially when there was no monetary backing for those who wanted to pursue professional golfing.



Perhaps this was the sentiment shared by other professional golfers such as C Muniyappa, Rohtash Singh and Ali Sher, who also began their careers as caddies.

Cut to 2019. Despite the game gaining popularity in India, accessibility to the sport remains a challenge for aspiring young golfers, especially those hailing from disadvantaged sections of society.



To help such kids, the CSR arm of Jindal Stainless – Jindal Stainless Foundation (JSF) – in association with Delhi Golf Club (DGC) have started a project to facilitate mainstreaming and adoption of golf.

The JSF grant will be used for two-pronged support. The first initiative will provide golf training to deserving caddies’ children, staff, and other sportspersons to promote golf as an attractive and a remunerative sport.



The other initiative will focus on upgradation and maintenance of green complexes at DGC.



“Under the sports’ project, we support children of disadvantaged sections of society with the idea that children should not only take up sports as a play but can also turn it into a source of livelihood,” says Brig (Retd) Rajiv Williams, head of CSR, Jindal Stainless group. DGC, on its part, has onboarded the renowned golf course architecture firm, Gary Player Design, for the remodelling project and its golf course.



This is slated to re-open 2019 end, post-renovation.

“There are about 30 children in the age group of seven to 20 who will be helped.



All these children are in various stages of the sport and we don’t want them to get out of the game just because of money,” says Brig (Retd) Williams.

Sharing his view on this partnership is the president of DGC, Maj (Retd) RS Bedi who informs that DGC already has an extensive programme for promotion of golf across all sections of society – from students, girls, staff children and caddies’ children.



“There are excellence programmes for those who are exceptional.



The feeder to these programmes is the Junior Training Programme (JTP) which is from age eight onwards.



A series of JTPs happen in summer vacations – the more talented kids go to next level as student members, girl child members, staff children members and caddies’ children members. All these are given coaching through the club.



When they reach higher levels we also support them monetarily – for practicing and facilitating their tours etc,” says Maj (Retd) Bedi.

“The JSF funds will help golfers across all sections as we will be able to create better quality facilities for our players apart from helping the needy monetarily. The new model of the golf course will present more challenging playing conditions and will be a nurturing ground for budding golfers,” he adds.

“With this initiative, we want to enable talented players. Such opportunities will help bring down the entry barrier to this sport, which currently is a detrimental factor for golf’s growth in the country,” shares JSF chairperson Deepika Jindal.