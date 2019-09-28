Home Cities Delhi

On golf course for a better tomorrow

Despite the game gaining popularity in India, accessibility to the sport remains a challenge for aspiring young golfers, especially those hailing from disadvantaged sections of society.

Published: 28th September 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

ajiv Williams, head of CSR, Jindal Stainless group.

ajiv Williams, head of CSR, Jindal Stainless group.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

For over two decades now, he has been the country’s most prolific golfer. But before entering the arena of professional golfing, Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia, the son of a green keeper, grew up in the servants’ quarter at the Calcutta Golf Club.

He started out as a caddie in the second half of the 1980s, as he saw no other way to make it big in this field, especially when there was no monetary backing for those who wanted to pursue professional golfing.

Perhaps this was the sentiment shared by other professional golfers such as C Muniyappa, Rohtash Singh and Ali Sher, who also began their careers as caddies.

Cut to 2019. Despite the game gaining popularity in India, accessibility to the sport remains a challenge for aspiring young golfers, especially those hailing from disadvantaged sections of society.

To help such kids, the CSR arm of Jindal Stainless – Jindal Stainless Foundation (JSF) – in association with Delhi Golf Club (DGC) have started a project to facilitate mainstreaming and adoption of golf.

The JSF grant will be used for two-pronged support. The first initiative will provide golf training to deserving caddies’ children, staff, and other sportspersons to promote golf as an attractive and a remunerative sport.

The other initiative will focus on upgradation and maintenance of green complexes at DGC.

“Under the sports’ project, we support children of disadvantaged sections of society with the idea that children should not only take up sports as a play but can also turn it into a source of livelihood,” says Brig (Retd) Rajiv Williams, head of CSR, Jindal Stainless group. DGC, on its part, has onboarded the renowned golf course architecture firm, Gary Player Design, for the remodelling project and its golf course.

This is slated to re-open 2019 end, post-renovation.

“There are about 30 children in the age group of seven to 20 who will be helped.

All these children are in various stages of the sport and we don’t want them to get out of the game just because of money,” says Brig (Retd) Williams.

Sharing his view on this partnership is the president of DGC, Maj (Retd) RS Bedi who informs that DGC already has an extensive programme for promotion of golf across all sections of society – from students, girls, staff children and caddies’ children.

“There are excellence programmes for those who are exceptional.

The feeder to these programmes is the Junior Training Programme (JTP) which is from age eight onwards.

A series of JTPs happen in summer vacations – the more talented kids go to next level as student members, girl child members, staff children members and caddies’ children members. All these are given coaching through the club.

When they reach higher levels we also support them monetarily – for practicing and facilitating their tours etc,” says Maj (Retd) Bedi.

“The JSF funds will help golfers across all sections as we will be able to create better quality facilities for our players apart from helping the needy monetarily. The new model of the golf course will present more challenging playing conditions and will be a nurturing ground for budding golfers,” he adds.

“With this initiative, we want to enable talented players. Such opportunities will help bring down the entry barrier to this sport, which currently is a detrimental factor for golf’s growth in the country,” shares JSF chairperson Deepika Jindal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golfing CSR Jindal Stainless Foundation
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp