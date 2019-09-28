Home Cities Delhi

Racing line: The undercut gamble

The Russian Grand Prix is next, a race Mercedes have been undefeated in the last five seasons.

Published: 28th September 2019

By Ajit Devadason
Express News Service

“I Just think it’s not fair,” said Charles Leclerc on the car-to-pit-radio sounding robbed, although he reassured the team he “won’t do anything stupid” and understood the importance of a “one-two for Ferrari”.

Especially after the consecutive wins in Spa and Monza. But, the Monegasque just couldn’t get his head around a strategy-call from his team that ultimately favoured teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Valtteri Bottas was barely a second or so behind Verstappen’s Red Bull and after the pitstops were all done and race strategy unfolded, the Dutchman successfully managed to keep Hamilton and Bottas off the podium! It was only the second time this season that both Mercedes’ finished outside the Top 3.

Vettel’s undercut pass was meant to steal P2 from Hamilton but his out-lap immediately after the stop was so good that he leapfrogged a flummoxed Leclerc, too!

Although the Singapore Grand Prix wasn’t as exciting as the last six races, it did throw up an unexpected result with both the pre-race favourites and front-row-starters – Leclerc and Hamilton – finishing in P2 and P4 respectively!

The unbelievable form that Scuderia Ferrari have carried through to the twisty street circuit, which in theory should not have suited them, is what great sporting comebacks are all about.

Clever aero-updates, aggressive qualifying set-ups to gain track position along with some smart thinking from the pit wall has helped them deliver three consecutive defeats to champions Mercedes.

“There’s a general feeling of ‘we got it wrong, we got it so wrong this weekend,’ said Toto Wolff.

The Russian Grand Prix is next. A race Mercedes have been undefeated in the last five seasons. But, Ferrari have been undefeated ever since the August break. It’s bound to be a belter!

