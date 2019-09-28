Home Cities Delhi

Two held for duping 1,000 posing as call centre executives in Delhi

28th September 2019

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people have been arrested for allegedly duping over 1,000 people by persuading them to share confidential details on the pretext of linking their Aadhaar cards with their mobile numbers, police said on Friday.

The accused, Alimuddin Ansari (27), was arrested from Ajmer while his associate Manoj Yadav (31) was arrested from Karol Bagh, they said.

Ansari, the mastermind of the syndicate, allegedly operated through multiple unorganized call centres in Jharkhand’s Jamtara, Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and West Bengal’s Burdwan area, they added.

The matter came to light after police received a complaint from Rakesh Gilani, a resident of Dwarka who was duped of over Rs 4 lakh.

“At first, the accused used to call the victims posing as customer care executives of a telecom service provider or bank employee. Then they would ask them about their debit card details on the pretext of linking their Aadhaar number with their mobile number,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

“Once the victim gave all the details, the accused would send them a message and ask them to forward it to the customer care. The accused told the victims that their mobile numbers will be deactivated for some time. Till the time the phone numbers of the victims were deactivated, the accused used to get a new SIM activated,” Alphonse said.

Subsequently, the accused got access to all the bank account details and other potential areas where mobile number is used to receive an OTP or other security passwords.

Within minutes, the accused used to make transactions through mobile banking without the victim’s knowledge. The accused have transferred more than Rs 10 crore from various bank accounts.

(With PTI inputs)

