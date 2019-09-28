Vijay Goel leads campaign to rid Delhi of plastic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and fashion designer Ritu Beri on Friday launched an innovative awareness campaign against single-use plastic in the national capital.



They jointly unveiled a ‘selfie point’, an installation made of waste plastic bottles bearing a message on the harmful effects — ‘evil’ — of plastic use on human body.

The selfie point was unveiled at Connaught Place. The campaign was initiated by former Union minister and Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel under the banner of Lok Abhiyan, a social organization headed by him.



The association has been organising events to raise general awareness on the use of single-use plastic. Social and political activists were roped in for the ‘No to Plastic Campaign’.

Goel said that the per-capita plastic consumption in India is 11 Kg per person and it is worrying, as there is no mechanism to dispose plastic in an environment-friendly manner.



“Decomposition of plastic takes more than 400 years and during this period, it releases harmful gases leading to soil erosion,” he said.



Shekhawat added that the usage of single-use plastic had increased a lot due to the convenience it provides.

