Bengal cop charged with raping Delhi based Facebook friend

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed the final charge sheet against an IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, over a year after a woman who he befriended on Facebook accused him of raping her, sources said on Sunday.



The Delhi-based woman had in 2018 accused the officer of raping her on the promise of marriage.

The charge sheet was filed earlier this month, the sources said. According to the charge sheet, the woman and the IPS officer became friends on Facebook and within a few months of chatting and video calls, the officer met her in Delhi on January 27.



The woman alleged that he kept promising that he would marry her. On their first meeting, the two went to a mall in Vasant Kunj for dinner.

The next day, they met again and he offered her some chocolates induced with liquor. The woman felt dizzy after consuming them after which he brought her to a hotel and started making advances.



Though she tried to resist, he continued, the woman had said in her statement, which is also mentioned in the charge sheet.

After allegedly raping her, the officer apologised to her and reassured the woman of marrying her, the charge sheet said.

After returning to West Bengal, he continued to be in contact with the woman for sometime but started ignoring her later when she kept reminding him of the promise.



He also blocked her on all social media platforms and refused to marry her, according to the charge sheet.



he woman approached police with her complaint in May last year and a case was registered at the Barakhamba Police Station.

However, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. Initially, the officer had denied about his presence in Delhi but later he admitted that he came to the city and met the woman.



He, however, claimed the woman was not with him on the day of the alleged incident.