Delhi BJP raids AAP yet again, weans two leaders away to the saffron camp

AAP leaders were inducted into the saffron fold in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the party’s national vice-president and city affairs in-charge Shyam Jaju.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the inductions, Jaju said that the AAP supporters are upset with party chief Arvind Kejriwal. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a blow to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the joint secretary of the party’s youth wing Amit Mishra and district president of its legal cell for east Delhi Roop Mohan Sharma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with their loyalists, on Sunday.

They were inducted into the saffron fold in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the party’s national vice-president and city affairs in-charge Shyam Jaju.

Apart from the AAP turncoats, retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Niyam Pal Singh, as well as several advocates, engineers and other professionals also joined the saffron camp on the day.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the inductions, Jaju said that the AAP supporters are upset with party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his ‘irresponsible’ NRC barb at Tiwari.

Kejriwal drew BJP’s ire over his remark that Tiwari would be the first to leave Delhi if the NRC (National Register of Citizens) exercise is replicated in the national capital.

Jaju said the saffron inductees were influenced and inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-debated move to roll back Article 370, which guaranteed a special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

He said people not just in Delhi but across the country are enlisting as BJP members after drawing inspiration from Modi’s vision to make the country a world leader.

Tiwari said the saffron family is expanding due to the party’s organizational muscle and the leadership of the prime minister. He said the PM continues to inspire many to be a part of the national building process on his watch.

