CM Arvind Kejriwal defends doles, says not wasting money

Laying the foundation stone for a trauma centre, Kejriwal says 200 new mohalla clinics will be ready in 10-15 days.

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the foundation stone laying event of the trauma centre at Mongolpuri.

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the foundation stone laying event of the trauma centre at Mongolpuri.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday defended his government’s recent announcements of welfare schemes aimed at benefitting the people, especially those belonging to the weaker sections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 362-bed trauma centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Centre in Mongolpuri on Sunday, Kejriwal said the national capital continues to bear the load of patients from neighbouring states, but there is a limit to accommodating them at government hospitals.

“Our opponents have been accusing us of loosening the government coffers for ‘Muftkhori’ (freebies). But what is the harm if a person from Bihar comes to Delhi on a train ticket worth Rs 500, gets a surgery, worth lakhs, done for free at a government hospital and returns home happy? We should all feel proud and happy that patients from elsewhere are drawing benefits of the city’s improved public healthcare and health infrastructure,” Kejriwal said.

“However, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that our hospitals are facing a problem of overcrowding. Other states need to step up and improve their health infrastructure in a bid to ease pressure on our hospitals,” the CM said.

He said the trauma centre, one of the biggest in the country, will be ready in the next two years. Flanked by Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the CM said, “As long as I remain your chief minister, I won’t let Delhi run into losses.”

“In just one project, we saved as much as Rs 290 crore. If I use that money to provide free medicines, treatment and medical tests to people, is it wrong? The Opposition claims we are wasting public money by providing free healthcare to the needy,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

The CM also said that work on 200 new mohalla clinics will be over in the next 10 to 15 days. Opening mohalla clinics has been one of the pet projects of the Kejriwal government.

Highlighting the AAP regime’s public welfare push, Jain cited the installation of CCTVs across the state.

