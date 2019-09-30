Happiness classes at Delhi MCD schools soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ‘Happiness Curriculum’, which has gained praise for bringing positive a change to the city government schools, has now been sent to the three municipal corporations for exploring whether it can be introduced in schools run by the civic bodies, officials said.

The matter of introducing the curriculum in schools run by civic bodies was discussed at a meeting of the State Advisory Council in January, but since then, there was no development on the issue, they said.



The north civic body said it has started the process of introducing the ‘happiness curriculum’ in its schools. Topping its agenda is to introduce a ‘bag-less day’ every third Saturday of the month, the north MCD said.

In a letter on September 23, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) shared the content of the curriculum and urged the BJP-run municipal bodies to explore the feasibility of its implementation in corporation schools.

The SCERT has also said corporation schools show interest, they can “arrange the training of mentor teachers and other teachers” for the curriculum at a mutually suitable time.

“It is requested to kindly furnish your consent for introduction of ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in the schools under your jurisdiction,” it said.

In the letter, the SCERT also mentioned how the ‘Happiness Curriculum’, which was implemented last year by the Directorate of Education in government schools, has been appreciated by educationists in various parts of the country.

Delegates from Afghanistan and America have visited Delhi to see happiness classes that are being run in over 1,000 plus schools.



(With PTI inputs)