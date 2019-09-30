Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks response of Delhi Speaker, EC on ex-AAP MLAs plea against disqualification

A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla issued notices to the office of Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, ECI and the complainant-- AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Published: 30th September 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Delhi Assembly Speaker's office and the Election Commission on the pleas of ex-AAP MLAs, Anil Bajpai and Devender Sehrawat, who have challenged their disqualification.

A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla issued notices to the office of Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the EC and the complainant - AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj. The bench posted the matter for November 20. The ex-AAP MLAs have challenged in the high court their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The court had earlier dismissed their pleas seeking recusal of the Legislative Assembly Speaker from the disqualification proceedings against them, saying it finds no reason to entertain the appeals. The MLAs had challenged the single judge's order which dismissed their pleas for a direction to Goel to recuse from hearing the petition for their disqualification.

The single judge, in its July 8 order, had said there was "no infirmity" in the procedure adopted by the Speaker and rejected the MLAs' allegation of bias as also the contention that he should have first decided their application for recusal before going ahead with disqualification proceedings.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on June 10 moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly and sought disqualification of its two rebel MLAs - Anil Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar and Devinder Sehrawat from Bijwasan seat -- who had been openly critical of the party and had joined the BJP on May 3 and May 6 respectively.

The Speaker had on June 17 issued a notice to the two MLAs asking them to file their response by July 8. The duo had alleged that the Speaker is not supposed to have political inclinations but was seen attending events and protests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Election Commission Anil Bajpai Devender Sehrawat Saurabh Bhardwaj Ram Niwas Goel Delhi Assembly Speaker
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp