IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao backs fee hike call

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao on Sunday said that he personally supports the IIT Council decision on fee hike for IIT- M.Tech programmes for nine reasons, including the need to align with market requirements.

The fee hike will be implemented over a period of three years and all scholarships and fee waivers, which are being given to B.Tech students (including those belonging to economically backward sections) will be extended to M.Tech students as well.

“This is a decision taken by the Council based on a committee report. I was not a member of the committee,” he said in a Facebook post.

“...In all top universities abroad, while doing Ph.D, many students get a masters degree along the way. This is how masters programmes have changed all over the world in the last decade,” he said.



He further said that students of the M.Tech programmes in IITs don’t go there to become academicians.



“Those who wish to become one, can directly register for a Ph.D. All IITs allow a direct admission into Ph.D (with a high stipend and almost zero tuition fee) without M.Tech as a requirement, including the PMRF,” he explained.

He also said that IITs need to align their M.Tech programmes to suit market requirements. He added, “If students are willing to pay `20 lakhs for an MBA degree at an IIM, they can surely pay Rs 4 lakhs for a masters degree at IITs...since IITs now need to attract high fee paying students.”



The Council resolution also says that all needy students will be given fee concessions and scholarships similar to B.Tech students, he said.