Home Cities Delhi

Shivani Garg brings lost glory of cities on canvas

Shivani Garg’s artworks are a call to get engaged in beautifying the environment

Published: 30th September 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shivani Garg’s solo exhibition, Transiting Spaces, showcases her affinity towards the environment. 
Through her mixed media on canvas, she is looking to find harmony in nature. 

Talking about the built environment she says, “I am looking to find a balance between the ideas of construction and destruction. On one side there are beautiful buildings coming up, on another side, it leads to the accumulation of carbon dioxide in our surroundings.”

Geometrical shapes and 3D designs dominate her canvases depict vivid colours. Garg is not a trained architect but is often assumed by one due to her architecturally-inspired designs.

She says, “I am inspired by Paul Klee.” Klee was a Swiss artist and his legendary Pedagogical Sketchbook is considered an alma-mater by many other artists across the world.

In her overarching theme of environment, the artist has showcased a number of subjects in the show. With a background of pop colours, the 3D Venetian windows on small-sized frames are a curious welcome to the show.

And so her planetary frames depicting cosmos. Garg also brings our attention to new forms which can arise through fallen monuments in a city. 

Garg’s metamorphosing act which she skillfully does through her art is inspiring for a visitor. The artist believes in absolute freedom in choosing the material for her themes.

“For a long time, I would want to stick to experimental art. There is an acute presence of distinct subjects and even materials such as acrylic, kite papers, and paper foil, among others in my exhibits.”

It appears that Garg through her artworks is looking for a soothing life often found in among mountains and valleys.

Till: September 30 

At: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivani Garg
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp