Shivani Garg brings lost glory of cities on canvas

By Express News Service

Shivani Garg’s solo exhibition, Transiting Spaces, showcases her affinity towards the environment.

Through her mixed media on canvas, she is looking to find harmony in nature.



Talking about the built environment she says, “I am looking to find a balance between the ideas of construction and destruction. On one side there are beautiful buildings coming up, on another side, it leads to the accumulation of carbon dioxide in our surroundings.”

Geometrical shapes and 3D designs dominate her canvases depict vivid colours. Garg is not a trained architect but is often assumed by one due to her architecturally-inspired designs.



She says, “I am inspired by Paul Klee.” Klee was a Swiss artist and his legendary Pedagogical Sketchbook is considered an alma-mater by many other artists across the world.

In her overarching theme of environment, the artist has showcased a number of subjects in the show. With a background of pop colours, the 3D Venetian windows on small-sized frames are a curious welcome to the show.



And so her planetary frames depicting cosmos. Garg also brings our attention to new forms which can arise through fallen monuments in a city.

Garg’s metamorphosing act which she skillfully does through her art is inspiring for a visitor. The artist believes in absolute freedom in choosing the material for her themes.



“For a long time, I would want to stick to experimental art. There is an acute presence of distinct subjects and even materials such as acrylic, kite papers, and paper foil, among others in my exhibits.”

It appears that Garg through her artworks is looking for a soothing life often found in among mountains and valleys.



Till: September 30



At: Triveni Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam