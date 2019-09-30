That time of the year: Festivities are back with Durga Puja

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

It is often said that Bengalis divide the year into two parts — one is the five days of Durga Puja, and the other is eagerly waiting the rest of the year for Durga Puja.



It is that time of the year again when Delhi and the National Capital Region are infused with the spirit of Bengal.



The national capital boasts more than 350 pujas, with their ornamental lights, popular music, throngs of people in the streets until late at night, and scrumptious Bengali street food creating a festive atmosphere.

Mythology



It is said that the ten-armed Goddess Durga, depicted riding a lion, was created by Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, and the lesser gods for the slaying of the buffalo demon Mahisasura, who they were powerless to overcome.



Born fully grown from their collective energy, she is shown holding the special weapon of each of the gods, who gave them to her for her battle against the buffalo demon. Durga Puja is celebrated annually in her honour.

An artist works at a Durga Puja pandal in Chittaranjan Park ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )

Durga Puja In Delhi



The first Durga Puja in Delhi is believed to have been celebrated in the year 1842 by one Majumdar of Rajshai, and the next two were held in the years 1875 and 1904.



However, all of them were private pujas and discontinued thereafter.

The Kashmere Gate Durga Puja, now held in the lawns of the Bengali Senior Secondary School, is claimed to be the oldest public Durga Puja in the national capital. Started in 1910, the Kashmere Gate puja’s theme has always been traditional.



From maintaining the quintessential sabeki ek-chala-thakur (traditional one platform) Goddess Durga to carrying the idol in a bullock cart for the immersion, this one stands out from the rest.

There’s some history to this puja. Due to the efforts of an unnamed railway employee, the first puja was organised in 1909 at the Roshanpura Kali Mandir near Nai Sarak.



From 1913 to 1946, the puja was held in a dharamshala (community hall) near Fatehpuri mosque.



Later it was shifted to the Bengali Senior Secondary School at Alipur Road near Civil Lines, but the name remained unchanged.



“Ours is the oldest puja and we have entered the 110th year. It is of immense pleasure that we have been able to continue the tradition for so long. From youth to seniors, everyone participates in this puja,” said Robin Bose, secretary, Kashmere Gate Puja.

Pandals to visit



There are two big Durga Pujas in Mayur Vihar Phase 1: Antaranga and Milani Durga Puja in Mayur Vihar Extension and Phase 1, respectively.



While Antaranga has stuck to its traditional, society puja, Milani has opted for a theme-based pandal this time — ‘Save Earth’.



“As part of a no-plastic policy, the puja committee has come up with jute bags which will be given to small vendors,” said Suvankar Mitra, general secretary, Antaranga.

The Noida-Ghaziabad pandals are giving good competition to the Delhi-based Durga Pujas with their themes, concepts and presentation.



Prantic Cultural Society in Indirapuram, which has entered its 11th year, has grabbed the attention of people with its different theme each year. This year, Prantic’s theme is 100 years of Bengali cinema.







“Artists from Kolkata have been flown in for decoration. With artwork and lighting, we are trying to create a 3-D effect inside the pandal. An original 16 mm reel projector has been kept to showcase movies, and a 14-minute voiceover will be played on loop inside the pandal. Apart from that we are also having Bengali cuisine this time,” said Sayan Bhowmick, a puja pandal committee member.

Rajiv Roy, a cultural committee member, added that various artistes, including Mahalakshmi Iyer and Bengali band Cactus, will be performing during the puja days.



Jatra, a special kind of theatre and a dying art of Bengal, will also be showcased.

In Sector 61 of Noida, Balaka Durgotsav this time highlights the importance of Hindu heritage along with modern technology. The mandap, 40 feet high and 70 feet wide, is in the style of an ancient Hindu temple, made using bamboo, sacks and eco-friendly colour.



In GK 2 Durgotsav, 25 young adults living in nearby areas have taken up the responsibility of doing the backdrop and ceiling work.



These young people put their ideas and talent on paper to create a 14,500-square-metre traditional Bengali alpona — a form of painting that involves drawing sacred and intricate motifs in white and colour.

“Our puja is a true definition of unity in diversity. Not just Bengalis, but Sikhs, Punjabis and children of other communities have also participated in the art work. They have been doing it for the past 45 days,” said Samir Banerjee, general secretary, GK2 Durgoutsav.

Amit Bose, vice president of the puja committee, said that the idea this time was to promote 100 years of Shantiniketan, from where the concept of alpana spread, and pay homage to Rabindranath Tagore.



In Safdarjung Maitri Mandir Durga Puja, the theme has been inspired by Shantiniketan, and the pandal will be inaugurated by Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development.



“This is the second time that all the puja committee members are women, and that is why we decided to invite the WCD minister, because she has been working on women for long. Artistes like Kailash Kher and Bratati Bandopadhyay will be performing.



Also, navami bhog served in the afternoon is our speciality,” said Chandana Mukherjee, puja committee member.

Green norms



To keep the Yamuna clean, the Delhi government has created artificial immersion ponds following a National Green Tribunal order on banning immersion of idols in the Yamuna.



A meeting was held with the Durga Puja committees, various government bodies, and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

Ananda Mukherjee, chairman of the South Delhi Immersion Committee, said, “Kalindi Kunj in the south is where Durga idols from Chittaranjan Park and those from Faridabad and Gurgaon would come. Now their concern is where to go as the immersion ponds are for Delhi. Instead of individual small ponds, we have suggested one big place, near Kalindi Kunj, which can be used by all without polluting the Yamuna.”