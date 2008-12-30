American boy band, Jonas Brothers, are pretty hot property right now thanks to their singles Hold On, SOS and their third album, A Little Bit Longer . Then comes the Disney Channel movie, Camp Rock, in which the brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, play a rock band called Connect Three. More from Joe, the lead actor: What is Camp Rock about? This is a movie about a young girl, Mitchie, who always wanted to go to this particular camp. She gets there and has a lot of adventures.

My character, Shane Gray, is a pop star who loses his way and has to go back to his roots. It was fun because I’m definitely not a jerk, so playing a jerk in the movie stretched me a little bit. I enjoyed it.

How did you get into the film? We know you have acted in Hannah Montana… This movie has so much music in it and when they presented the idea to us, we were so excited, we recorded a bit on a little camera and sent it to them. It worked so well that this movie had us in a band because we can relate so much to it.

Your music plays a big part in the movie.

Yeah. Some of the songs are amazing, especially the song I perform called I Need to Find You. Even off the set, I was often playing it on my guitar.

What about the equation between you and your brothers? We’re always keeping each other in check.

Even when we’re playing shows in front of thousands of people, our parents keep us grounded.

Did Camp Rock bring back memories of your childhood? Definitely I loved camp and went seven years in a row. In the movie, there’s a scene where we’re in a canoe. I remember being in canoes with girls before and once, I fell in. That was not cool and didn’t impress the girl very much. I don’t think we ever talked after that, so see how that went! Disney Channel is premiering Camp Rock on Tuesday (December 30) at 6 pm.