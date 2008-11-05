HYDERABAD: The regional office of the Textile Commissioner, Bangalore, in association with the Powerloom Development Export Promotion Council, Mumbai, is organising a buyer- seller meet in Hyderabad on November 22 and 23. To be held at the Katriya Hotel and Towers on the Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda, the meet will exhibit fabrics made on powerlooms in places like Sircilla, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), Coimbatore, Erode (Tamil Nadu), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Mumbai (Mahashtra).

Different varieties like striped and checked fabrics, suitings, uniforms, aprons, medical textiles, dress materials, towels and bed linens will be displayed at the event.Interested people can call up or send a fax to 040-27627885.