HYDERABAD: In a unique project, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of Kyoto Protocol of United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) proposes to recover biogas (methane) from its waste water treatment plants and generate power.

Methane, a greenhouse gas, has become a cause of global panic as its concentration in the Earth’s atmosphere has been rising alarmingly. The project helps prevent release of methane into the atmosphere from the STPs generated from anaerobic digestion of waste water.

The Water Board will be benefitted monetarily. Under the CDM, organisations can cut the deal for carbon credits.

As per the UNFCCC charter, any organisation from the developed world can tie up with a company in the developing country that is a signatory to the Kyoto Protocol. These companies in developing countries must adopt newer technologies, emitting lesser gases and save energy.

India is likely to emerge as the biggest seller while Europe is going to be the biggest buyer of carbon credits.

Speaking to ENS, HMWS&SB director (projects) Goutham Reddy said the project would help improve living conditions of the people in the vicinity of the sewage treatment plants and generate new employment opportunities in the area by involving local workers in various activities. The HMWS&SB will adopt the new Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) technology and give workers an opportunity to gain experience by getting exposed to it.

The environmental benefits include reduction in 1,70,940 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission during the next 10-year credit period. Explaining about carbon credits, Goutham Reddy said as nations progressed, they had been emitting carbon, methane or gases which resulted in global warming. Some decades ago, a debate started on how to reduce the emission of harmful gases that contributed to the greenhouse effect that caused global warming.

Nations came together and signed an agreement called the Kyoto Protocol. The Kyoto Protocol has created a mechanism under which countries that have been emitting more carbon and other gases have voluntarily decided that they will bring down the level of carbon being emitted by them.