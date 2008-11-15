HYDERABAD: The Phase-I of the eight-lane Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Gachibowli to Shamshabad covering a distance of 24.38 km would be made operational by August 2009, Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy said. He made this announcement during an inspection of the ongoing works of the ORR-I.

Meanwhile, the State Government decided to permit movement of traffic on the partially completed four-lane connectivity from Gachibowli to Shamshabad -- which is being developed as six/eight lane Expressway under Phase-1 of ORR -- via Narsingi, APPA and Himayathasagar from today.

‘’Once the ORR-I gets completed, it will enable motorists, particularly those going to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, to travel in a hasslefree way,’’ the Chief Minister said.

The 24.38 km stretch has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 699 crore with loans from a consortium of banks. Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir accompanied the Chief Minister.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials said at present, only the four-lane road on the left side of the central median was being opened for movement of traffic with two-lane diversions as major structures were nearing completion.

Presently, the four-lane connectivity is being provided for airport traffic only. Trucks, autos, two-wheelers and pedestrians will not be allowed to enter the ORR.