3 held for possessing illegal firearms

Three persons were arrested for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition by the Cyberabad police.

Published: 25th November 2008 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2012 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: Three persons were arrested for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition by the Cyberabad police. A person, who was apprehending threat to his life by his wife’s relatives, had procured the country- made pistol along with 10 live rounds, police said.

The accused, Ramana Reddy, used to run steel business at Kadtal in Mahboobnagar district earlier. He wanted to start a similar business in the city and was making arrangements.

Ramana Reddy reportedly married a woman against the wishes of her parents and was apprehending threat to his life from them, Kukatpally police inspector V Surender Reddy said. Ramana Reddy approached his friends--Farooq and Arun Singh--both auto drivers, who procured a country-made pistol along with 10 live rounds of ammunition from Delhi and gave it to their friend. Ramana Reddy was in possession of the pistol and ammunition since the past one-and-half years.

