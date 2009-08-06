HYDERABAD: With Ganesh Chaturthi in the offing, officials at the Pollution Control Board in Hyderabad expressed their concern over the polluting effects of idols being immersed in water bodies in and around Hyderabad district. Officials of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in this light have embarked on a set of projects to push for the use of biodegradable natural dyes in the idol making process, particularly for artisans in and around the district.

“While natural dyes have been used traditionally in idol making for centuries, they have fallen out of favour in recent years with the emergence of synthetic dye materials that are usually non biodegradable and have a detrimental effect on the environment,” said K Madhusudan Rao, the secretary of the APPCB who was present at a workshop on natural dyes on Wednesday at the Social Sciences College on Wednesday. The representation from the APPCB noted that the rampant usage of cheap dyes by poor artisans has resulted in the damage of water-ecosystems in Hyderabad, where the idols are immersed after the festival are over.

“Some of the paints that were tested by the PCB revealed the presence of cadmium, lead and mercury- based compounds, which are toxic in nature and can harm the environment in the case of immersion ceremonies,” revealed officials at the APPCB. Sources at the College of Home Science, where the event was held indicated that the students are presently in the process of developing economically viable natural dyes for commercial production.

In this connection, the APPCB has identified, in conjunction with the Hyderabad Collectorate, a number of illegal liquor production units and are reportedly in the process of rehabilitating distillery workers to the business of idol making. Hyderabad Collectorate officials revealed that in this regard, Rs 5 crore have been sanctioned as subsidies and incentives for roping in distillery workers. Additionally, members of the District Youth Welfare Department sanctioned loans worth Rs 22,60,000 for 46 families across Hyderabad as subsidies for manufacturing idols, under the Rajiv Yuvashakthi scheme.

Madhusudhan observed at the occasion that “the rising pollution levels in water bodies in the district have become causes for concern, particularly over the last three to four years.” Incidentally, the PCB officials said that the department, though not in a position to enforce idol height, would “encourage organisers of pujas and idol makers alike to restrict the idol height below 3 feet,” for regularisation in the disposal process in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

The Ganesh Chaturthi, which is scheduled for September 5 would likewise be preceded by necessary arrangements by the Hyderabad section of the APPCB with regards to the identification of water bodies to be used for immersion and estimation of the respective loads on the individuals water bodies. A coordination committee will be formed in the connection, comprising of the police, NGOs and religious representatives to guide the public during the immersion process, aiming “for minimal impact on water bodies”. Water level checks and necessary treatment both before and after the immersion ceremony would also be undertaken, along with provisions for disposal of the idols within 24 hours of immersion.