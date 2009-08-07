HYDERABAD: Has the stormy petrel of Praja Rajyam party, Sobha Rani, entered into a wedlock with the capricious, yet consummate actor Prakash Raj? The air was thick with rumours since Thursday morning that the wedding did take place in Chennai recently.

What has lent credence to the talk was the cyberspace which became hot with stories of their ‘wedding’.

But Sobha Rani vehemently denies that the marriage took place.

“It is far from the truth. I know Prakash Raj. I met him at a shooting when I went there to meet a director whom I knew. It is only an acquaintance. I too have received the pictures of ‘my wedding with Prakash Raj’ and they are fake,’’ Sobha Rani said.

When Sobha Rani was a member of the Film Censor Board, she got acquainted with Prakash Raj.

Sobha Rani was separated from her husband Ranganayakulu after she had lodged a complaint with the police that he had been harassing her both physically and mentally with demands for dowry.

The Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police registered a case against him in April 2008 but could not arrest him for one full year as he had been absconding. Only on April 2 this year did the police arrest him on his return home in Yellareddyguda. He is now on out on bail, according to SR Nagar Inspector of Police D Pratap.

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj too has denied marrying Sobha Rani, saying his divorce petition is still pending in the court. Speaking to a TV channel, he said there was no truth in the talk that both of them had married.