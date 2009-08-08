A brass band plays during rehearsals for the Independence Day parade at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Friday.

HYDERABAD: Security has been beefed up in the Twin Cities following an alert from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about a possible terror strike on August 15.

The IB had specifically warned about a terror attack in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi.

Following the alert, the Hyderabad city police has intensified patrolling and taken up frisking and checking at various points across the city. “We are sensitising commercial complexes, malls and hotels to take all necessary precautions,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner B Prasada Rao told Expresso.

Though there were reports that two Nigerian nationals were picked up at Banjara Hills on Friday evening, the police denied they had any terror links.

Teams from Task Force, Central Crime Station and City Security Wing are conducting joint checks in lodges, railway stations and bus stands.

“The public should be alert and inform us immediately if they come across any suspicious persons or activities,” the Commissioner said.