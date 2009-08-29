HYDERABAD: Bhava nites welcomed the Japanese delegates, who were visiting the school as part of the Indo-Japanese Children‘s Educational and Cultural exchange programme, with warmth and tradition.

The programme, arranged by Fair Issac Corporation Company (FICO), marked its 10th anniversary on August 28.

Senior Principal Rama Devi welcomed the gathering and recalled the past moments spent by the school representatives in Japan. S Gopalkrishnan, Vice Chairman of the school opined that such programmes help to spread a sense of universal brotherhood in today‘s era of globalisation.

The students also put up a small cultural presentation for the guests before treating them to a feast of Indian cuisine.