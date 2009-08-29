HYDERABAD: The wife of P Muralinath, the police constable who was sent to suspended additional DGP Vivek Dube’s residence at Noida, near Delhi to serve his family members and died in Madhya Pradesh later, today told the Madhya Pradesh police that her husband had been forcibly sent to Noida and tortured there.

A sub-inspector of police from Malanpur police station in Madhya Pradesh, RP Pathak, today recorded the statement of Kavita, Muralinath’s wife, at her residence in Saroornagar.

In her statement, which runs into several pages, Kavita alleged that Muralinath was tortured by Dube’s family members in Noida. ``Though my husband did not want to go to Noida, he was sent forcibly,’’ she maintained.

Besides Kavita, Pathak recorded the statements of Assistant Commandant (MT section) at SAR, CPL, Premjeet, who was allegedly responsible for sending Muralinath to Noida on the instructions of his Commandant Abraham Lincoln, who has also been placed under suspension. Sources said that though Pathak wanted to meet the Commandant first, he could not meet him as he was not available. ``After recording the statements of the lower rung officials, the SI would meet Vivek Dube,’’ sources said. Pathak would go to SAR CPL office tomorrow again to obtain records pertaining to Muralinath’s duties. It is learnt that though Pathak enquired about Vivek Dube, he was told that he was still in Noida. The State Government in the GO issued recently placed Dube under suspension and directed him to take Government’s permission to leave Hyderabad.