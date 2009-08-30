HYDERABAD: Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) will organise a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sept 2 to protest against World Trade Organisation’s negotiations on the Doha deal.

According to SJM State convener M Raja Mahendar Reddy and general secretary Appala Prasad, WTO director Paseal Lamy will visit India on Sept 2 to take part in a ministerial meeting with the trade ministers of 35 countries, scheduled to be held for two days from Sept 3.

The Central Government wanted to continue the Doha-round talks and was therefore convening the trade ministers’ meeting in Delhi.

The government hoped that the meeting would come to a conclusion by next year.

Alleging that WTO was acting like an agent of multinational companies, the SJM leaders said that after the implementation of the WTO agreement multinational companies had been flourishing at the cost of small farmers in developing countries.

“Farmers are losing their livelihood and are forced to commit suicide.

People in developing countries are reeling under poverty and hunger is on the rise. More than 100 crore people are suffering from hunger, out of whom oneforth are Indians. In the last one decade hunger increased by more than 25 percent.