HYDERABAD: Students of the Osmania University are now planning to take forward the Telangana Statehood movement with renewed vigour. While students lashed out at Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier on Tuesday, they softened their stand later following reports of the leader’s deteriorating health condition.

The JAC demanded that the government shift Chandrasekhar Rao to a city hospital or to Cherlapally prison.

“Though we were angry with him when we heard that he had called off his fast-unto-death, we now demand that he be treated properly in view of his serious health condition,” JAC member N Kumara Swamy said.

However, the students announced that will no longer align themselves with dump political parties and start a mass movement on their own with the support of organisations and forums which support the formation of a separate Telangana.

When the OU students heard that the TRS chief put an end to his indefinite fast in a hospital at Khammam, they were unhappy.

“We don’t trust political parties anymore. They have deceived us (the people of Telangana) ever since the struggle for separate Telangana began. It happened in 1969 and was repeated on Monday,” Kumara Swamy, a PhD scholar of Political Science and a member of the Joint Action Committee of OU Students said.

However, the OU students continued with their fast in front of the Arts College in the campus. The only difference was that they were showering praise on KCR till Monday but on Tuesday he was the target of their anger.

A cloth banner with ‘Release KCR immediately’ was also withdrawn from the venue on Tuesday morning. Till Monday, the venue had three cloth banners, one demanding a separate Telangana and the two others related to suspension of East Zone DCP Stephen Ravindra and the other demanding KCR’s release.

“We will not involve politicians in our movement from now on,” announced the speakers at the venue. “We have had our share of bad experiences with them. We should not become a pawn in the hands of such unscrupulous elements anymore,” declared the Telangana activists.

Even as the TRS chief came under scathing attack from the speakers, representatives of the party’s student wing, TRS Vidyarthi Vibhag, were present at the venue. They too pledged to extend support to any form of struggle setting aside their party affiliation.

Support poured in for the students from various quarters including artists and civil liberties leaders. Popular singer Goreti Venkanna lashed out at the TRS chief for his “betrayal”. Though not exactly naming Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that an individual had deceived the people of Telangana by launching a party in 2001. “I extend my support to the movement by the students. They are not thinking about votes but Telangana’s liberation, he said. Earlier in the day, more than 1,500 students took out a rally in the campus with their hands handcuffed.

The campus remained peaceful throughout the day as the students confined themselves to the Arts College. Police kept a close vigil and the campus was closed completely for general traffic.

