Policemen rescue youngsters trapped in a gaming centre at Sai Dutta commercial complex in Himayathnagar on Sunday.

HYDERABAD: Nearly 30 youngsters trapped in a gaming lounge on the third floor of a commercial complex at Himayathnagar were rescued on Sunday after fire broke out in the complex reportedly due to a short circuit. Five policemen and a civilian who showed exemplary courage in rescuing the youngsters were praised by politicians, policemen and locals for their brave act.

Fire broke out in the Sai Datta Complex at Himayathnagar Street No 7 at around 5.50 pm.

“The fire started in the main switchboard of the elevator in the cellar and it spread to switchboards on all the floors. As the wires caught fire, smoke filled all the floors,” a fire official said.

Owing to the bandh call given by Muslim organisations and the TRS, none of the business establishments, except for a gaming lounge, were open in the fourstoreyed complex.

The management of Game Square, an entertainment and gaming centre on the third floor was the only one which kept its business open in the afternoon.

“It was around 5.45 pm when the power supply went off suddenly.

There were nearly 30 customers, all youngsters, and five staff members present in the lounge when power got cut off,” a staffer Raj Kumar said.

Thick smoke emanating from the burnt wires made the floor pitch dark.

“We called up the fire control room but there was no response,” Raj Kumar claimed and added that it was the police who reached the lounge and brought them to safety after more than 20 minutes.

A traffic constable and a Home Guard, who rushed to the spot, climbed to the third floor with the help of an iron pipe and brought four of the trapped youngsters to safety before the fire services personnel reached the spot.

Fire tenders from Malakpet and Musheerabad were rushed to the spot. “Thick smoke that filled the floors created trouble for us.

The fire was extinguished within minutes,” a fire official said.