HYDERABAD: Indicating that the Telangana issue was going to be put on the backburner, at least for now, Chief Minister K Rosaiah on Friday said it was not possible to introduce a resolution favouring creation of a separate State in the ongoing Winter session of the Assembly as its duration was very short leaving little scope for a thorough discussion.

In a statement, he said that he had expressed his helplessness in having the resolution passed in the Assembly because the members of the House were divided on it. ‘‘It is not even a regional issue. It is a sub-regional issue. I had told Union Home Minister P Chidambaram that if he wanted, I would simply introduce the resolution in the House and leave it at that,’’ he said. Rosaiah clarified that he had not received any written communication from Chidambaram on what he should do about moving the resolution in the Assembly. Chidambaram had only told him that the process for creation of a separate Telangana State would soon begin which meant it would take time, he claimed. He also said activists, both for and against a separate State, should realise that such agitations would hinder development.

Earlier in the day, the spate of resignations from MLAs continued even as protests raged across Andhra and Rayalaseema. Proceedings in the Assembly too were disrupted. Speaker Kiran Kumar Reddy said he would seek legal opinion on the legislators’ resignations.

At the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, police used force to quell a rioting mob of students and dispersed Congress workers, who were ransacking the HSBC call centre.

