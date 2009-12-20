HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership has decided to launch a mass contact programme in a phased manner in the region to build pressure on the Congress-led UPA government to speed up the process of the formation of Telangana State already announced by Union Home Minister P Chidambaram. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to reach out to the masses by undertaking a three-day ``Bus Yatra’’ from December 21. The politburo will meet tomorrow at Telangana Bhavan to finalise the party chief’s programme. Congress leaders have already begun a campaign in the region and the BJP leaders too have launched a mass contact programme to mobilise the people for the statehood struggle. For their part, TDP legislators from Telangana have warned the Central Government of dire consequences if they backtrack on the statehood decision. It was against this backdrop that several TRS leaders urged the party chief to launch the mass contact programme and help the party consolidate its position in the State.