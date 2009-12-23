MIRRORING the tense political situation in the State gyrating around regional aspirations, Osmania University was never the same with vaunting banners demanding a separate Telangana State on a day when the semester-end examinations were supposed to begin.

Leading the Telangana agitation from the front, the students are nonchalant about the first semester examinations, which were postponed thrice in the ongoing academic year. When interacted with students, one thing that has emerged clearly is: `Separate State first, examinations next.’ Students from both science and arts streams joined hands to lead the agitation and have vociferously demanded postponement of the examinations to enable them to participate in the movement for separate State, and the university administration had to agree.

Clear about their aspirations, they have asserted that they are not in two minds about the movement. ``We cannot jettison the cause and abandon the agitation midway in order to prepare for the examinations. One of the primary reasons for our waging this struggle is to secure not just our own future but also of the hapless lot suffering due to underdevelopment of the region,’’ said an emotional Mahipal of OU Science college. He revealed that his parents were not worried a bit about his participation in the agitation. Moreover, they were proud of him, he claimed.

In a similar tone many other students have maintained that at this juncture they cannot appear for the examinations.

Some of their fellow students were injured in the umpteen number of lathicharges while staging protests.

``Some of my seniors and batchmates were arrested and kept in pre-emptive custody. None of us are in a mood to prepare for the scheduled examinations, which is the reason why we appealed to the university administration to reschedule the examinations for everyone’s convenience,’’ said a history research scholar, Vittal, whose senior in the political science department Kumaraswamy was arrested and released on bail along with three others.

Following the demand from the students and consulting various faculty members, the university has rescheduled its examinations, which were to be held from Tuesday, to the first week of January.

Meanwhile, the university has established a 10-member coordination committee under the chairmanship of Prof K Janardhan Reddy, principal of the University College of Science. The committee, comprising principals of campus colleges, university officials, representatives of teaching and non-teaching staff associations, will interact with students, staff and police to help maintain peace and a conducive academic atmosphere on the campus.

bhargav@expressbuzz.com