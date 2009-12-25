City-based independent game development company 7Seas Technologies Limited has launched six games titled Ice Xmas, Xmas Hero, Xmas Grandpa, Ice Ride, Swagging Santa and Santa‘s World Tour for the Christmas.

“For Christmas games, Santa Claus is the most preferred character. We are investing around Rs 15 lakh in these six Xmas games, which are expected to bring in a million users to our portal onlinerealgames.com during the season. We are adopting advertising and game licensing models and hope to see significant revenues by the end of January 2010,” says L Maruti Sanker, managing director of 7Seas Technologies.