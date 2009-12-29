Airtel Mobitude 2009 is a compilation of millions of downloads and billions of SMSs by Airtel customers across cities, towns and villages of India. The study offers yet another medium to conduct consumer behaviour studies that reflect a larger community of people across strata and regional boundary.

Leading the charts is the song Nijanga Nenena from Kotta Bangarum Lokam which is the most downloaded Telugu song. Among the Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi is the most downloaded star in wallpaper category and Nayantara is ahead of Illeana in the wallpaper category among actresses.

“Airtel Mobitude 2009 reflects the true choice of India. A mobile phone is considered by many as an intrinsic part of their daily life, be it a user in a small village or in a large town. It fulfills a consumer’s social and entertainment needs, from communicating with others, to downloading music, images and games,” says Atul Bindal, president- mobile services, Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Over 200 million music downloads were completed by Airtel users in 2009.

The study reflected that maximum music was downloaded by mobile users in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra and Punjab.