The vote-on-account for 2009-10 presented by Finance Minister K Rosaiah has given a jolt to Greater Hyderabad as no major allocations were made either for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or for Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) or for the cash-starved Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS& SB).

The finance minister, in his budget speech on Thursday, announced that the government was laying special emphasis on water supply and sewerage, and the prestigious Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for the State capital but unfortunately no allocations are made to the MRTS or the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project, cirtics point out.

For the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the budget proved a disaster as no major allocation was made except for the Charminar Pedestrianisation project which is to the tune of Rs 10 crore. Last year, the government had allocated as much as Rs 150 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail which was to come up on three high-density traffic corridors of a length of 71 km at an estimated cost of Rs 12,232 crore to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad. GHMC officials told Express that the government had been showing stepmotherly attitude to the GHMC by not providing substantial funds to the corporation for several years. ``When it comes to developmental works and implementation of projects, the government pressures the GHMC to take up the projects without offering any financial support.

GHMC is always at the receiving end,’’, a GHMC official said.

“As the budget is not fullfledged, we will fight it out when the next government comes to power in May and see that a major allocation is made to the GHMC’’ another senior official said.

The corporation has been able to sustain on the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) funds till now.

Same is the case with HMDA. The government earmarked Rs 376 crore for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Rs 93.65 crore for the Hussainsagar and Catchment Area Improvement project.

An amount of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for water supply and sewerage improvement in slums and Rs 2 crore for remodelling of the existing sewerage system and sewerage treatment works.

Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for drinking water supply to the twin cities and surrounding areas. A provision for Rs 100-crore assistance for strengthening water supplying network and implementation of sewerage master plan has also been made by Rosaiah.