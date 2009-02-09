HYDERABAD: The CPM is slowly making noises over the policies of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), regardless of the fact that the yellow brigade is going to be the leader of the Grand Alliance (GA).

The CPM State leadership which strongly opposed the implementation of reforms in the power sector during the TDP regime is still unable to trust its partner the TDP that it would be able to implement its assurances in the power sector.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced a turnaround in his attitude to the power sector.

Leaving behind his opposition to free supply of power, Naidu had recently stated that he would continue supply of free power to farmers and free domestic power supply to poor families and to select trades among the artisan community.

Expressing doubts on continuing the free power supply to the farm sector, the CPM State leadership is opining that after elections it would difficult for any Government to continue the scheme.

The CPM is pointing out that no Government would be able to bear the burden of revenue loss in the context of serious financial crisis that has gripped the State due to `bungling’ by the Congress.

The power utilities say they were in the hole for Rs 12,000 crore by the end of 2008-09. CPM State secretary BV Raghavullu said it would become inevitable for any Government to impose additional burden on the consumers by increasing power tariff in all categories.

The CPM leadership, however, does not want to discuss the issue with the TDP because its alliance is not based on the policies of the TDP and other parties but is one that had been struck with the sole intention of bringing down the Congress Government.

The CPM State secretary said the GA’s partners could choose their own manifesto to approach the people and dismissed the idea of bringing out a common manifesto.